Kiara Advani Gets A 'Guilty' Gif, Thanks Her 'super Talented' Cousin

Actor Kiara Advani in her latest social media post shared a gif with her fans that depicted one of her popular characters from her latest work. As the gif was made by one of her family members, she took to social media to share it and thank the family member for creating a stunning gif for her. Let’s have a look at Kiara Advani’s Instagram and see what she posted recently.

Kiara Advani’s web series gif

Kiara Advani recently took to her Instagram handle to post a cool gif in which an animated figure of a girl can be seen wearing a cap and the word Guilty flashing on her face. It is from Kiara Advani’s web series, Guilty, where she essayed one of the lead roles. The gif depicted the character of Nanki from Kiara Advani’s web series. In the caption, Kiara Advani mentioned that this amazing gif was created by one of her cousins and also tagged her in her post. She then thanked her super talented cousin and stated how much she loved the gif. The gif beautifully showed Kiara Advani’s character from Guilty by adding minute details that didn't confuse her fans to realize that it was their favourite character of hers, Nanki Dutta.

Many of her fans took to her Instagram post and complimented on how awesome her Guilty gif was and added fire emojis in the comments. Many other fans also showered tons of heart and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the Guilty actor. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Kiara Advani’s Instagram handle and see how they liked her Guilty gif.

Guilty cast

As the fans loved the Guilty gif the way they loved Kiara Advani’s web series, let’s take a look at details about the Guilty cast. The Guilty cast consisted of some of the talented actors alongside Kiara Advani such as Akansha Ranjan, Taher Shabbir, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Tenzin Dalha, Chayan Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Manu Rishi, Fahad Ali and many more.

