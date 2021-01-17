Kiara Advani Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra On Birthday, Shares Unseen Video

Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared a post while extending her beautiful wishes to rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday. The video seems to be from their last getaway to the Maldives where the two were spotted leaving the airport together and spending some time on their vacay.

Kiara Advani's birthday wishes for Sidharth Malhotra

The video showed Sidharth enjoying their exotic vacations while chilling on a cruise that also showed a picturesque landscape behind. The birthday boy looks handsome in a black tee with matching sunglasses. She captioned the post and wrote, “Hey Birthdayy Boyy. Happy Happy Happy Today and every day!" followed by heart emoticons. The two stars who will next be seen sharing screen space in Shershaah, refrain from posting pictures together during their vacation, they were spotted returning together at the Mumbai airport. Interestingly, the latter’s shirt at the airport has become a talking point, as the Kabir Singh star apparently wore the same shirt in one of her viral pictures from the holiday. The partly transparent light yellow shirt seemed similar to the one in which Kiara flaunted her bikini body on a hammock. The two had jetted off to the Maldives last month to ring in the New Year together. Like the two, a host of other celebrities had also jetted off to some exotic locations to celebrate their New Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the professional front, Sidharth and Kiara are working together for the first time on Shershaah, where the former plays former Army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Vikram Batra. He recently signed a period action film Mission Majnu as well. Kiar Advani was seen in Laxmii and Indoo Ki Jawani in recent weeks. She is also working on films like Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 and Jug Jug Jeeyo.

(Image credit: Sidharth & Kiara/ Instagram)

