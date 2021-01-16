Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Post Has Him Scuba Diving In The Maldives, Is He Certified?

Actor Sidharth Malhotra swept everyone off their feet with his glamorous debut. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood and has been going strong ever since his debut in 2012. One more thing that his fans and followers look up to him is for his intensive workouts and his toned body and chiseled abs. A lesser-known fact about the handsome actor is that he is a certified scuba diver. Read on to know more about it.

Sidharth Malhotra's a certified scuba diver

According to a report by India.com, Sidharth Malhotra is a certified scuba diver and was also seen performing the underwater sport in his film Ek Villain. The actor is an inspiration for everybody out there to be fit and have a chiseled body and eat right. He takes his fitness very seriously and not just that, he is a water baby too. The actor is really fond of being in the water, be it swimming or even scuba diving. The Jabariya Jodi star was recently vacationing in the Maldives, with rumored girlfriend Kiara Advani and posted pictures and videos from his getaway where he can be seen enjoying the serene underwaters. You can see his scuba diving video here.

He captioned his post saying, "At Peace, Under water 🌊🤿". He could be seen swimming in the deep blue sea and had a lot of fish swarming around him. He posted a lot more videos from his trip to the Maldives, and in most of them he was enjoying the serene, clear waters, be it the stunning blue sea or the swimming pool. You can see a few other posts from his Maldivian vacation here. Other than Sid, celebrities who love and enjoy scuba diving are Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sushmita Sen.

Sidharth Malhotra's Movies

Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in a music video opposite actor Diana Penty titled Challon Ke Nishaan. The song released on December 21, 2020, and is sung by Stebin Ben. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music from Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar. The actor who is to be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani soon also announced another project titled Mission Majnu on December 23, 2020. Sidharth shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”. The Shantanu Bagchi-directorial will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Sidharth Malhotra, marking the film her Hindi language debut.

Scuba divers in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth's Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra also learned scuba diving for her film Kill Dil. According to a report by CNTraveller, Parineeti stated that she learned scuba diving for a movie but now it has become her obsession. She also said that being underwater is like being in another world altogether. You can see pictures of Parineeti Chopra scuba diving here.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Rowdy Rajkummar actor is also a water baby and according to a report by CNTraveller, she stated that she traveled to the Maldives once for a photoshoot and that was the first time she went snorkeling. The actor stated that it felt like she had entered a different world altogether and now she plans her holiday and vacation schedules around diving and snorkeling. You can see Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post here.

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Official Instagram Account

