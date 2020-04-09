The Debate
Kiara Advani Gets Back To Her Sketching Hobby Amid Lockdown; Shares Glimpse

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, recently took to her social media handle to announce that she is 'back to sketching'

kiara advani

With the Government of India imposing a 21 days’ lockdown to contain the Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made have been entertaining their fans with pictures of their 'quarantining' posts and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Kiara Advani shared a picture of a sketch, which proves that quarantine has now made her shift to her old hobby. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Shares How 'Kabir Singh's' Preeti Hasn't Left Her, Talks About 'Guilty' Prep

Kiara Advani, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, is an ardent social media user herself, as she often posts pictures and videos of her family time amid coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share the story of her sketch and mentioned that she saw a picture online somewhere and couldn’t resist to recreate it in her own style. With the picture shared, Kiara wrote: “saw this on insta and tried my hands at it…back to sketching”. Take a look at the sketch:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Share 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS Pics From Their Night Shoot

Coronavirus lockdown

(Imaged credits: Kiara Advani Instagram)

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Singh's Lockdown 'routine': 'He Sleeps 20 Hours A Day'

Kiara on Coronavirus:

What's next for Kiara?

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani this year, which chronicles the story of Indu who goes through a bad breakup and then explores love through online dating applications. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Mallika Dua in a prominent role. Kiara Advani will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which also stars Vidya Balan in the leading role.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Shares How 'Kabir Singh's' Preeti Hasn't Left Her, Talks About 'Guilty' Prep

 

 

