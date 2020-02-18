Kiara Advani's Songs Where She Proves That She Is A Dancing Queen | Check Out These Videos

Kiara Advani is quite a rage in Bollywood right now after her back-to-back successful movies. The promising actor has a series of high profile projects releasing in 2020. The Good Newwz actor who is gaining massive media attention is not only skilled in acting, but she is also an ace dancer. Take a look at these dance videos of Kiara Advani that showcase her flawless dancing ability.

Kiara Advani's songs: First Class

The song First Class features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani dancing to the tunes composed by Pritam. First Class is crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. The song was shot on a massive scale of over 150 background dancers in the video. But Kiara's entry during this song simply can't be missed.

Kiara Advani's songs: Cheez Badi

Cheez Badi is the reprised version of an old classic song and was featured in the movie Machine. Kiara Advani played the leading lady in the romantic thriller film. The movie was released in 2017 and this reprised dance number became an instant hit, mixed with the nostalgic vocals of Udit Narayan and the graceful dance by Kiara.

Kiara Advani's songs: Rama Loves Seeta

The song Rama Loves Seeta is from Kiara's Telugu movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama alongside Ram Charan. The song is sung by Simha and Priya Himesh. This song is one of Kiara's best dance numbers.

Kiara Advani's songs: Thassadiyya

The song Thassadiyya featured Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The music is composed by the famous South Indian artist Devi Sri Prasad while it's sung by Jaspreet Jasz and MM Manasi.

Kiara Advani's songs: Chandigarh Mein

The song Chandigarh Mein saw Kiara in a glamourous avatar from the movie Good Newwz. The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh alongside Kiara Advani. The song has been crooned by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, and Asees Kaur.

Kiara Advani's songs: Urvashi

Kiara and Shahid Kapoor featured together for the first time in this song titled Urvashi, almost a year before they starred together in Kabir Singh. The song Urvashi was a remake of the old chart-topping number where the new version was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Both Shahid and Kiara were seen showing off their pro dancing skills in this dance number.

