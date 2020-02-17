Kiara Advani Turned Guest Editor For A Magazine And Gave Some Gyan

Kiara Advani recently turned as a guest editor as well as the cover girl for the February 2020 magazine issue of a bridal magazine. Kiara, who garnered a lot of media attention after her performance in Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, had an exclusive interview with the magazine and here are the excerpts of the dating, love, and relationships 'gyan' she shared with them.

Exclusive tips for men and women from Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani advised that couples should be fearless when it comes to love. Kiara also suggested that the guy should make the first move on the girl. She also added that the girls shouldn't play too hard to get. Kiara suggests that even small and thoughtful gestures count when it comes to date nights.

Any surprise gifts or unexpected gestures keep the spark alive between a couple. Kiara Advani advised couples to avoid sleeping over a fight. Thus indicating that one should clear out their misunderstandings before they head out to sleep. Talking about having intimate talks with one's mother, Kiara says that women shouldn’t feel ashamed about discussing things related to intimate relationships with their mother as it's natural.

Kiara Advani's take on relationships

When asked about her personal opinion on the turn-offs in a relationship, she clearly pointed out that infidelity and disloyalty are a big turn off for her in a relationship. Kiara addressed the common relationship woes that women have and answered them on the basis of her own and her peers' experiences. As she was also the cover girl for the magazine, she was dressed up in experimental bridal clothing in an adorable avatar, while her outfit was designed by the famous designer duo of Shantanu and Nikhil.

Kiara Advani and Laxmmi Bomb

After the success of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all set to treat fans with the horror-comedy titled Laxmmi Bomb in 2020. Akshay Kumar will portray the role of a transgender person. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Laxmmi Bomb is one of the anticipated movies for both Akshay and Kiara and would be releasing on June 5, 2020.

