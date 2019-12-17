Kiara Advani Has An Illustrious Heritage; You Won't Believe Who All She Is Related To

Kiara Advani rose to fame after appearing in the acclaimed anthology, Lust Stories. The actor was cast opposite Vicky Kaushal. Although she made her debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly, she gained recognition in the Bollywood industry after her part in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Over the years, Kiara has made a dedicated fan base for herself and is loved by millennials for her looks and photographs. The Kabir Singh actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Good Newwz.

The Good Newwz actor, who now goes by the name Kiara Advani, was born as Alia Advani. Before entering the film industry, she changed her name to Kiara Advani to stand out in the Bollywood industry. She had revealed in an interview to a leading media portal that she did so because superstar Salman Khan advised her to do so as he said that there cannot be two Alias in the industry. Kiara had told a media portal in another interview that she got inspired by Priyanka’s character's name in Anjaana Anjaani. Reportedly, Kiara does not have star parents. However, she is related to several Bollywood personalities.

Shaheen Jaffrey

So one might wonder as to why did the superstar Salman Khan advice a young debutant to change her name. It is so because Kiara’s mother and Salman Khan were childhood friends. Kiara went on record and told a media portal that they were friends and grew up together in Bandra. In fact, Kiara’s mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, introduced Salman to her sister Shaheen Jaffrey who is speculated to be Salman’s first girlfriend.

Actor Ashok Kumar

Kiara does not have star parents. Neither are her parents from the Bollywood industry. But surprisingly, the actor’s mother, Genevieve’s stepmother was the daughter of the legendary actor Ashok Kumar. Ashok Kumar has had a very successful career and is regarded as one of the talented actors of Bollywood.

Saeed Jaffrey

Kiara happens to be the great-grandniece of actor Saeed Jaffrey. Saeed Jaffrey is an Indian-British actor who is famous for having fluency in multiple languages. Saeed Jaffrey won the Best Actor at the 12th annual Genie Awards for the film Masala.

Juhi Chawla

The actor's parents have been friends with Juhi Chawla as well. She used to visit their family when Kiara was a young girl. Kiara has gone on the record and said that she remembers that Juhi Chawla used to visit them on festivals.

