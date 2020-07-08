Kiara Advani Has Worked With These Top Actors In Her Career So Far

With stellar acts in films like Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kiara Advani has managed to cement her place in the Hindi Film Industry. The stunning actor was last seen in Netflix movie titled Guilty which turned out to be a massive success. In her acting career so far, Kiara has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the movie business. In fact, her upcoming movies too are with giant movie-stars. Talking about the movie stars, let's take a look at the list of five celebrated actors with whom Kiara Advani has either shared screen-space or is about to. Have a look-

Celebrated Actors Kiara Advani Has Or Is About To Share Screen Space With

1. Akshay Kumar (Laxmmi Bomb)

Kiara Advani is currently on a digital promotion spree for her upcoming OTT release Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. The gorgeous Machine actor will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar as a lead for the comedy-horror drama. This is Kiara and Akshay Kumar's third collaboration together. Akshay Kumar co-produced Kiara Advani's debut movie Fugly in 2014. Then in 2019, they both featured in blockbuster movie Good Newwz, and now in 2020, the two will star as leads in Laxmmi Bomb.

2. Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

With movie-star Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani shared screen space in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directional drama minted a whopping ₹379 crores at the box-office. Her character Priti became highly popular from the romantic film. Songs of Kabir Singh are a still a rage. The backbone of this Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer is its amazing soundtracks. Audience and critics lauded both Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor's screen chemistry in the 2019 romantic movie.

3. Late Sushant Singh Rajput (M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Kiara Advani's ticket to fame was M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story whcih was released in the year 2016. Kiara essayed the role of the female lead in the biopic. It was the first time she shared screen-space with new-age superstar Sushant Singh Rajput, who delivered some commercially successful movies before the M.S Dhoni biopic. This Neeraj Pandey movie was a massive hit at the box-office and fans loved Sushant and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the movie.

4. Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest superstars in Bollywood. With back to back commercial successes, his popularity is now sky-high. Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the name suggests, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second edition of 2007 hit Priyadarshan film. The release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been pushed from July 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is a horror-mystery directed by Anees Bazmee.

5. Varun Dhawan (Kalank)

The next popular star with whom Kiara Advani has worked with is none other than Varun Dhawan. In the multi-starrer movie Kalank, the Kabir Singh actor played the role of a dancer, who is in love with Varun's character Zafar. The song from the movie First Class featuring Kiara and Varun is a chartbuster hit.

