Kiara Advani Hopes To 'go Back To Work Before Hair Turns White'; Shares Throwback Picture

Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. In this time of crisis, actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a throwback video on her Instagram story where she has is seen in enjoying her look form the Netflix film Guilty. Take a look at the video of Kiara Advani here.

Kiara Advani shares a throwback video

The Kabir Singh actor took to her Instagram story on July 16 and shared a video on her Instagram story. She shared a post made by her makeup artist from the film Guilty. In the video, she is seen sitting on the chair and posing. She is surrounded by her makeup artists and seems to be enjoying her time. The makeup artist who shared the post expressed that the picture is a year old from the time they were shooting for the movie. Kiara captioned the video and wrote, "Haha hopefully we go back to work before our hair really turns white". In the caption, she also wrote that she is missing her silver streak hair look. Take a look at the stills from the video here.

About Guilty

Kaira Advani’s latest release was a Netflix original titled Guilty. In this film, she was seen in the role of Nanki Dutta. The story of this movie revolves around a girl from a small village who is not so popular. She comes to the city and joins a college and then accuses a college heartthrob of raping her. After this, the heartthrob's girlfriend leaves in search of the truth. This film was loved by fans and has a 5.5-stars rating on IMDb

On the professional front

On her work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Indoo Ki Jawani. In Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. It is reported that the film Laxmmi Bomb is based on a South Indian film, Muni 2: Kanchana. This film in the south has received a lot of appreciation for its story, making it one of the most awaited films of 2020. Apart from this, in Shershaah, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor.

