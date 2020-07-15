Kiara Advani Stuns In 'Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika' Outfits; See Pics

Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Good Newwz essaying the role of Monika Batra. While Monika had her own fun and quirky style in indo-western looks, Kiara in reality often dons chic urban looks. One of her most opted brands is Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The actress is known for her young looks and outfits, but Papa Don’t Preach is a quirky brand. Kiara coupled her fresh attitude with the quirky looks of the brand in these past incidents. Here is a look back into her multiple styles.

First look with Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika

Kiara Advani wore a blue ruffled look which accentuated her looks which was paired up with a hanging purse. She completed the look with bright yellow glasses and sleek hair. She also kept the make-up to a minimum. The standout part in the look was her cut-out dress which was beaded on the borders. The blue and white chequered outfit is just the right option for any summer wedding or event.

Here is how she pulled off the look-

Second look with Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika

Kiara wore a mirror bralette and paired it up with a light blue ruche skirt with embroidery. Once again she opted for a minimal make-up look. The standout in this look was the small purse with patterns of its own. Kiara Advani clicked the picture in the outside and the look is just the right feel for any brunch afternoon event.

Kiara in the fun look-

Third look with Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika

This time Kiara brought all the drama into her look. She wore a ruffled outfit with a long tail for a beauty award show. The outfit had a corset fit with a plunging neckline. Kiara also donned the pushed back sleek hair coupled with the dramatic eye make-up. Her expressions suit the attire that she donned. Kiara’s look can be recreated for an evening event like a cocktail party or an engagement ceremony.

The last but the best look-

