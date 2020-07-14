Kiara Advani Or Diana Penty: Who Wore The Summery Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

Many Bollywood celebrities serve as an inspiration to fans for their style statements. Be it their red carpet events, a session of shopping, or a trip around the city; actors are inclined towards following new trends. Hence, there are chances of celebs sporting similar or even the same outfits. Moreover, many actors are inspired by each other’s looks, and they often try to recreate them with a few tweaks of their own. Two Bollywood actors who sported similar looks a while ago were Kiara Advani and Diana Penty, who were seen in the same Atelier Zuhra outfit. Take a look at their stunning pictures and decide which diva rocked in this yellow summery outfit.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani slayed in her yellow Atelier Zuhra feathered off-shoulder yellow gown on the cover of Travel & Leisure India magazine’s new edition. The actor strikes a pose on the exotic beaches of the Maldives, and her outfit spelled major fashion goals for her fans. Her fantastic outfit, which was accentuated by feathery accents, was enhanced by textural details. The Machine actor ditched the accessories and left her voluminous messy hair loose with side bangs. Kiara completed her look with minimal makeup which included a pink lip shade and smoky kohl eyes.

Diana Penty

On the other hand, a somewhat similar attire was worn by Cocktail actor Diana Penty for one of her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2019. Though she prefered the same midi dress unlike an off-shoulder gown opted by Kiara, her dress was very similar to Kiara’s attire from the photoshoot. She wore this sparkling attire for the event and quite effortlessly looked beyond impressive. Diana’s sheer number was figure-flattering and accentuated by ruffled feather details. Moreover, there was a hint of subtle textural element to her dress. Diana teamed her look with nude pencil heels and kept her look jewellery-free and minimal. The actor’s makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl, like Kiara, and her glossy tresses gave a wet effect to her summer-worthy look.

