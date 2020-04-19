Kiara Advani's Blissful Beach Pictures Are Sure To Give Fans Summer Vibes

Kiara Advani is currently been posting beautiful travel pictures on her Instagram handle giving fans complete travel goals. The 'Kabir Singh' actor's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her visits to beaches across the world.Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani’s vacation pictures that fans can take inspiration from.

In this picture, Kiara Advani can be seen striking a stunning pose in an exquisite location. She can be seen sporting a bright yellow bralette and shorts. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a hairband. Check out the picture below.

In this picture, Kiara Advani can be seen enjoying her vacation at Lake Como. She can be seen posing in a stunning location. Kiara Advani can be seen sporting a floral thigh-high slit dress with dangler earrings and a pair of sunglasses. Check out the picture below.

This picture of Kiara Advani relaxing on a hammock between the water is goals. The actor can be seen relaxing in an all-white swimwear. Check out the picture below.

In this video, Kiara Advani can be seen indulging in underwater swimming as she is on a quest of "finding Nemo" according to her caption. She can be seen sporting a blue swimwear along with a pair of shades. Check out the video below.

Looking at Kiara Advani’s photos on her Instagram handle, it is quite evident that the actor loves the beaches. Kiara Advani’s pictures will give fans cool summer vibes.

