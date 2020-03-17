Kiara Advani And The Female Co-stars The Actor Shared Screen Space With

Kiara Advani has made her mark with many successful films like Kabir Singh, MS Dhoni, Lust Stories and Good Newwz, among others. Apart from her sizzling chemistry with the male actors, she has also worked with many famous female co-actors to date. Take a look at the list of female co-stars Kiara has shared screen space with.

Kiara Advani's movies with popular female actors

Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt

Kiara Advani shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the film Kalank. The movie is said to be a period drama and boasted of a megastar cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, among others. Kiara Advani had a cameo role in the film but her song First Class opposite Varun Dhawan is one of her memorable dance performances in the film.

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor

Kiara Advani's last Bollywood movie was with fashion diva and actor Kareena Kapoor in the film Good Newwz. The movie saw an amazing relationship between the two. The film ended up minting a massive box office collection in 2019. Apart from the leading ladies, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh also played pivotal roles.

Kiara Advani and Disha Patani

Kiara Advani and Disha Patani were the two leading ladies in the biographical film MS Dhoni. Kiara Advani believes that she got noticed in the Hindi film industry after she appeared in this movie. Her pairing opposite Sushant, as well as her portrayal as Sakshi Dhoni, was immensely loved by the audience.

Kiara Advani with Bhumi Pednekar

Kiara Advani's Netflix anthological movie Lust Stories gained massive attention especially due to Kiara Advani's performance. Even Radhika Apte's performance in the film was highly appreciated. But some may not know that Bhumi Pednekar was also a part of this hit Netflix film which even got nominated for an Emmy in 2019.

