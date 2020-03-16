The Debate
Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous In Blue Outfits, These Insta Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine with the back-to-back success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Here are times when she looked stunning in shades of blue. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiara Advani

In a short period, Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani has made a huge mark in Bollywood. Apart from gaining millions of fans across India for her acting prowess, the actor is also considered a style diva. With a unique fashion sense, Kiara is a social media star. Check out the pictures of Kiara Advani on Instagram in which she slayed her look in shades of blue.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Good Newwz': Here Are The Reasons To Watch This Comedy Drama

Kiara Advani's photos in blue outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

For the promotions of her recent release Good Newwz, Kiara opted for a most casual look with denim. She picked out a jumpsuit by Esse Clothing which featured a halter-neck with a zip-up pattern. Her outfit then opened up in the middle through a large cut-out and then featured high-waisted pants with pockets. The pants featured a flared pattern from knee-down. A brown cloth belt at her waist gave an additional boost to her outfit.

She accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings. For make-up, the actor went into the clean makeup trend with a flawless base, filled-in brows, pink lips and well-defined eyes. Her hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail which gave her a chic and tousled look. 

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Knows To Rock Off-shoulder Outfits & These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Telugu Cinema (@allabouttollywood) on

The 27-year-old actor stepped out donning a sleeveless royal blue bodycon dress which had corset detailing. She teamed her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels and minimal rings. She styled her hair in loose curls and left her long locks open with a side parting. Kiara rounded off her look with a nude lipstick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a blue checkered part-beachwear, part-mermaid-on-Earth look. While looking at the dress separately, it’s details are quite an interesting option for a beach wedding. The silhouette, the asymmetrical flow, the crinkled skirt and the embellishments looked perfect on the actor.

ALSO READ: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Shoot For 'Mere Dholna' Remake?

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Sends A Message On COVID-19, Urges Fans Not To Hoard Essential Items

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
