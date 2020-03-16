Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous In Blue Outfits, These Insta Pics Are Proof

In a short period, Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani has made a huge mark in Bollywood. Apart from gaining millions of fans across India for her acting prowess, the actor is also considered a style diva. With a unique fashion sense, Kiara is a social media star. Check out the pictures of Kiara Advani on Instagram in which she slayed her look in shades of blue.

Kiara Advani's photos in blue outfits

For the promotions of her recent release Good Newwz, Kiara opted for a most casual look with denim. She picked out a jumpsuit by Esse Clothing which featured a halter-neck with a zip-up pattern. Her outfit then opened up in the middle through a large cut-out and then featured high-waisted pants with pockets. The pants featured a flared pattern from knee-down. A brown cloth belt at her waist gave an additional boost to her outfit.

She accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings. For make-up, the actor went into the clean makeup trend with a flawless base, filled-in brows, pink lips and well-defined eyes. Her hair was pulled up into a messy ponytail which gave her a chic and tousled look.

The 27-year-old actor stepped out donning a sleeveless royal blue bodycon dress which had corset detailing. She teamed her outfit with a pair of white strappy heels and minimal rings. She styled her hair in loose curls and left her long locks open with a side parting. Kiara rounded off her look with a nude lipstick.

Kiara Advani is seen wearing a blue checkered part-beachwear, part-mermaid-on-Earth look. While looking at the dress separately, it’s details are quite an interesting option for a beach wedding. The silhouette, the asymmetrical flow, the crinkled skirt and the embellishments looked perfect on the actor.

