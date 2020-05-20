Kiara Advani's Instagram Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lifestyle; Take A Look

Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani has opened up a lot about her lifestyle, giving a clear image to her fans through her Instagram account. Kiara Advani is someone you always find in the happiest mood and is known to live her life to the fullest. As mentioned earlier, Kiara Advani’s Instagram speaks about her in a loud and clear way, take a look.

Kiara Advani’s Instagram speaks about her lifestyle loud and clear

Fitness is her mantra

Kiara Advani is a complete fitness freak. She follows a healthy diet plan and also hits the gym regularly. Kiara Advani shares a lot of videos and pictures of her fitness routine on her Instagram account. Kiara Advani is currently under quarantine and still believes in following a workout plan.

Loves ethnic outfits

Also Read: Kiara Advani Or Alia Bhatt: Who Styled The Floral Gown Better?

Kiara Advani's Instagram account is filled with pictures in beautiful lehengas and ghagras. The actor often shares gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram account which proves she loves wearing ethnic outfits and knows how to style it like a complete diva. Apart from sharing pictures in her outfits, she loves twirling in her outfit, which is her favourite part.

Loves Travelling

Kiara Advani is adventurous and is often found taking breaks from work, travelling to various places. She's been to snow-covered regions and has also experienced safari walks, in the jungles in Africa. One of Kiara Advani's most favourite places to be is also the beach, as she proudly calls herself a water baby.

Also Read: Kiara Advani And Kriti Kharbanda Show How To Pair Comfort With Style In Denim Joggers

Her fashion game is on point, always

Kiara Advani is a fashion diva and her numerous airport looks and public appearances have proved it. Her style is casual and comfy and she surely knows how to carry every outfit with grace, which makes her a complete diva. From her collection of ethnic outfits to her collection of gorgeous dresses and her stylish tops, Kiara Advani knows how to slay in all.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Or Katrina Kaif - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

Has the best company

Kiara Advani's chemistry with her co-stars on-screen in well known to all. The actor is also known to maintain a good rapport with her friends from Bollywood and is often seen hanging out with them. From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, Kiara Advani has the best company to keep.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Videos Dancing At Her Friend's Wedding Is Complete Mood Maker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.