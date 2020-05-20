Kiara Advani's Videos Dancing At Her Friend's Wedding Is Complete Mood Maker

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently quarantining at her home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She has been quite active on social media these days. Advani has been entertaining her fans and followers by posting throwback photos and videos of herself on Instagram.

Recently, Kiara Advani’s adorable video while dancing at a wedding event went viral on the internet. The actor is shelling out major best friend goals in the video. Reportedly, she was shaking on the occasion of her friend’s wedding function. She was wearing a gorgeous navy blue dress, tied her hair in a high ponytail and sported sunglasses to reach an ultimate height of class. Take a look at her dance video.

Kiara Advani’s video started making rounds on social media in no time. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her splendid dance moves in front of the camera. Moreover, her social media followers and fans cannot get enough of her cute steps on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s song Cutie Pie from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Moreover, they also commented on the post and appreciated the actor’s ravishing look and dress.

However, this is not the first time Kiara Advani’s dance steps touched her fans’ hearts. About two years ago, she shared a boomerang video of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the video, she has donned an orange shaded lehenga ensemble and is grooving on a song. In the caption accompanying the post, Advani gave credits to Manish Malhotra for capturing her moves.

Kiara Advani’s work front

On the professional front, Kiara Advani appeared in Kabir Singh and Good Newwz in 2019. Both the films were hit at the box office and got a positive reception from the critics and the audience alike. She also marked her digital debut with Netflix’s original film Guilty. Kiara Advani recently marked a special appearance in Angrezi Medium’s Kudi No Nachne De alongside other Bollywood actors. Besides Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, she has Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani, Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah, and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in her pipeline.

