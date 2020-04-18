Kiara Advani Is A Total Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof

Kiara Advani has definitely come a long way in Bollywood from her debut in Fugly to delivering an outstanding performance in Guilty. She is quite active on her social media and often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her life. It is no secret for the Kabir Singh star's fans that she is a foodie. Here are a few pictures from Kiara Advani's Instagram that prove that she is a food lover.

Is Kiara Advani a total foodie? Here's proof

For one of her brand promotions, Kiara Advani posed adorably with a skittles giftbox. Dressed in a white tank top, she looks pretty holding a couple of red balloons. The actor is seen sitting on her bed as she takes the support of a red-coloured life-size box to pose for the picture.

Kiara Advani took to her social media to share a picture from one of her vacations. She mentioned in the caption how even her left profile looks good when it is seen through her mom's eyes. She is seen happily posing with a colourful cup of coffee. Dressed in a denim jacket, Kiara looks pretty with tied hair and a pair of black retro glares.

Kiara Advani took to her social media to share the picture of lunch that her dad whipped up for her. She mentioned in the caption that it is a healthy lunch on the go made by her 'papa'. Packed in use and throw container, different veggies and fruits can be seen cut up in the lunch box as Kiara clicks a picture of it in front of an airplane window.

It seems that Kiara Advani a total sweet tooth. Taking to her social media, the actor shared a picture of her ice cream bowl. Covered with maple syrup and breadsticks, the dessert bowl looks delicious. Advani mentioned in her caption that it is the only thing on her mind.

Taking another step into the sweet tooth island, Advani shared a picture of another dessert on her feed. Taking to her social media, she posted a picture of waffles. Topped with powdered sugar, ice-cream, strawberry syrup and cranberries, the dessert looks totally yum.

