Kiara Advani’s Best-printed Outfits That Fans Are Drooling Over; See Pics

Kiara Advani is among the best actors in Bollywood today. Being from outside the industry, the actor has created a place of her own in the hearts of the audience within a short while. Kiara is always appreciated for her beauty and her versatile acting skills. In addition, she is also well known for her fashion sense. Here are some best-printed outfits of Kiara Advani that set the internet on fire. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Kiara Advani Vs Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Bubblegum Pink Outfit Better?

Kiara Advani’s best-printed outfits

Kiara Advani is seen posing in a printed pink colour three-piece set. The actor has worn a baby-pink colour printed bralette, with a high-waist astric printed sharara, and an astric printed pink colour long shrug. She has worn long silver earrings and left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. Kiara has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Channels Inner 'Kabir Singh' When Asked About Kiara Advani

The Good Newwz actor is seen wearing a red colour animal print two-piece pant-suite. She has worn a shiny belt at the york, and black heels under her outfit. Kiara has left her wavy hair open, given them a messy look, and has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's 5 Stunning Looks To Recreate This Summer Season

The actor is seen posing in a white colour printed lehenga. The Kabir Singh actor has worn a tube white colour blouse, with pink colour floral print all over it. She has worn a high-waist skirt, with pink colour prints on them too. Kiara has let her net dupatta flow naturally that has shades of pink and golden prints too. Kiara has tied her hair in a messy bun and worn golden jewellery. The actor has applied nude and glossy makeup.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor & 'Kabir Singh' Have Same 'concern' For Kiara Advani; Read His Witty Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.