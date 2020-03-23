Kiara Advani Shares A Quarantine-themed Meme Of 'Guilty' & It Is Super Relatable; See Pic

The worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has put many countries under lockdown. Local governments of these affected nations have been asking people to practice social distancing and be alone to prevent the spread of the virus. This has affected the film industry too. The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audiences entertained. Kiara Advani also is doing the most to keep her fans motivated and entertained during this crisis.

Kiara Advani shares a quarantine themed meme of 'Guilty'

Kaira Advani’s latest release was a Netflix original titled Guilty. She recently took to her Instagram to share a meme. The meme is a picture from Guilty. She captioned the picture by writing “when you go to the kitchen and realise all your quarantine snacks are over” She also added a sad emoji at the end of her caption. Kaira Advani’s image is relatable as all of us are in self-quarantine at home and are slowly out of snacks that we had stocked for the self-quarantine period.

On the professional front

Kaira Advani was last seen in the film Good Newwz before the release of her Netflix original film. In Good Newwz she was seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was loved by fans and was well received at the box office. Kiara will be seen in the film Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the film Laxmmi Bomb.

