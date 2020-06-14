Kiara-Kartik, Sara-Varun, Ananya-Ishaan: Which Pair Fans Are Excited To See On Screen?

Fresh Bollywood pairing is something that the audience is looking forward to every year. In addition to innovative stories and out-of-box ideas, viewers have also seen many new pairings that have created magic on the big screen. Talking about on-screen pairing and chemistry, this year is going to witness new on-screen pairs that fans and audiences will be looking forward to. From Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1 to Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, take a look at the list of most anticipated on-screen pairings in the upcoming months.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space in Khaali Peeli and fans are looking forward to seeing their on-screen magic. Khaali Peeli is an upcoming romantic action drama created by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra and helmed by Maqbool Khan. The story plot reportedly revolves around a boy and a girl, in the middle of the night, meeting each other.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who had back to back releases this year, will be sharing screen space with actor Kiara Advani in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; photos from the sets of the same were all over the internet. The film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by T-Series. The movie also stars Tabu in a crucial role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to hit the silver screens on July 31, 2020.

Also read | Kiara Advani & Gemma Chan Show How To Slay In A Prabal Gurung Dress

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan

The remake of the classic Coolie No.1 that originally starred Karisma Kapoor and Govinda will witness Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan playing the leading roles, and the original director David Dhawan will be in charge of the project. As per reports, Coolie No 1 is expected to release on October 02, 2020, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The release date of the film has been pushed to a further date due to the ongoing situation.

Also read | When Shahid Kapoor Admitted That Kiara Advani Would Look Good With Sidharth Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana are amongst 2020's most awaited films. The film Roohi Afzana is helmed by Hardik Mehta and will also be starring Varun Grover, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Ronit Roy in crucial roles. Fans are very happy and cannot wait to watch Janhvi Kapor and Rajkummar Rao's chemistry on screen.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Blesses Kartik Aaryan In Parts As Latter Promotes 'Gunjan Saxena'

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' & Other Films That IMDb Doesn't Seem Very Fond Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.