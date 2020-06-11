Kiara Advani & Gemma Chan Show How To Slay In A Prabal Gurung Dress

Kiara Advani has in a short span of time made her mark in Bollywood. The actor has impressed viewers with her many films and distinct sense of fashion. Kiara Advani's photos on her Instagram include her travel, fashion and beauty posts. On the other hand, renowned Crazy Rich Asians actor Gemma Chan is no less when it comes to style and fashion. Chan has also worn some stellar designer pieces to multiple esteemed events. Listed below are pictures of both Gemma Chan and Kiara Advani donning the stellar Prabal Gurung ensemble.

Kiara Advani VS Gemma Chan

Kiara Advani wore the signature Prabal Gurung dress to the success party of her blockbuster film, Kabir Singh. The outfit was a multicoloured one. The draped combo dress had a signature cutout and fringe detail to it. Kiara Advani chose to keep her look simple with just a pair of pointed nude pumps. She added her signature ponytail hairstyle along with her nude makeup look. The actor smiled at the cameras as she headed out of her car.

Kiara Advani has earlier too won the hearts of many fans with her sartorial choices. Kiara Advani's photos on Instagram are her fashion diaries to travel pictures and more. The actor's fashion posts often have multiple comments and likes on them. Kiara's fashion has also inspired many fans as they are often seen adopting her style.

Gemma Chan, on the other hand, chose to wear the signature Prabal Gurung dress to the BAFTA Los Angeles Haute Tea Party. The stunning actor's dress was a multicolour one with a plaid pattern. The bias draped combo dress had a signature cutout and fringe detail to it. Chan chose to keep her look rich with a pair of black strappy heels and a black clutch bag. She also wore golden hoops. Gemma had her hair tied in a bun with a few strands let loose. The actor's charming smile and nude makeup look stole the show.

Gemma Chan on multiple events has aced with her loud and eclectic fashion looks. The actor has donned heavy ball gowns to trailed mermaid dresses and much more. Chan's fashion has been elegant and has been adopted by many fans. Gemma Chan has also impressed her audiences with her stellar performances in many great movies.

