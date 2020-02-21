Kiara Advani Proves That She Is A True Fashion Queen In These Floral Printed Outfits; See

Kiara Advani has become a talk of the town post the success of her last two movies, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The gorgeous diva made her debut in Bollywood with Fugly and since then she is seen making headlines for her acting skills and her glamorous avatar.

She is known for her bold and unique sense of style. The Kabir Singh actor is also quite active on social media handle and is seen sharing her glamorous outfits that give major fashion goals. Here are some of her stunning floral printed looks that are must-add to your wardrobe.

Floral Printed Ensembles:

Kiara Advani sported a black halter-neck ensemble with multi-colour floral prints on it. The torso of the dress had ruched details and the bottom had a black flowy skirt. She paired the look with black pointed long boots. Kiara opted for a mid-parted poker straight hairdo and minimal nude undertone makeup. She completed her look with a simple black statement bracelet and perfect smile.

The actor was seen sporting a black floral printed ensemble once again. She opted for a black asymmetrical off-shoulder midi-dress. The dress had multi-colour flowers printed all over it. Kiara kept her look simple by opting for poker-straight hair and nude makeup. She completed her look by opting for small hoop earrings.

Kiara Advani opted for another black floral printed ethnic outfit. She opted for a black corset-inspired blouse paired with a black lehenga skirt that had red rose printed all over it. She completed her outfit with a black cape jacket and side-swept braided hairdo. She opted for a no-jewellery look with the ensemble and went for a bold smokey eye look and nude lips.

Kiara Advani sported a mini floral printed white summer dress. The dress had ruffle details on the hemline. She completed her look with a huge white belt and half updo hairstyle. She went for simple delicate ear studs and natural makeup look with the ensemble.

Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram

