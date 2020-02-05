Kiara Advani Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In These Pink Outfits, See Pics

With a kitty full of interesting movies in 2020, Kiara Advani is known as one of the finest emerging actors in Bollywood. The actor gained much recognition after her movie Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. Kiara is also known to create major fashion statements with her unique fashion choices. Here are a few of Kiara’s pink outfits to inspire you to pull off the colour right.

Pink Halterneck gown

Kiara Advani donned a pink halterneck top for an event. The actor's top had layered ruffles all-over with an up-down design. She paired it with a sequin pink tight-fitted leggings. For her glam, she kept it simple with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with a French braided bun and silver stilettos.

Pink textured saree

Kiara wore a beautiful light pink saree for a photoshoot. Her saree had a beautiful dye-print texture and sequin that added glamour to her whole look. She paired it up with a silver strappy blouse. The actor accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece. She balanced the look with nude makeup and open hair.

Pink layered ruffle dress

Kiara Advani pulled off a pink mini dress for a promotional event. The actor's dress had layered ruffles all over with a one puffed sleeve that added extra drama to her dress. She completed the look with minimal makeup and open hair look.

Pink ethnic ensemble

Kiara Advani wore a pink ethnic ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a pink textured kurta and paired it with palazzos of the same colour and texture. She completed the look with studded earrings and minimal makeup.

Pink top and white skirt

Kiara Advani pulled off a casual yet chic look in pink top and white skirt for a promotional event. Her pink top had beautiful puff sleeves and a ruffled collar to it. The actor paired it with a white skirt and pink-white strappy heels. She kept it balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and pink lip colour.

