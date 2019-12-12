Kiara Advani's Fitness And Diet Secrets Will Compel You To Follow A Disciplined Routine

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the film Fugly. She rose to fame after her performance in the movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh. Recently, in a video interview with an entertainment portal, Kiara Advani revealed her fitness secrets. Here’s everything that you need to know.

What Kiara Advani eats for breakfast?

Kiara Advani likes to have oats with few fruits, usually apples. However, when berries are in season, she loves to add strawberries, blueberries too. Kiara also sometimes adds oranges. She makes sure that she eats a lot of fibre and carb so that she gets energy for workout sessions.

How Kiara Advani stays healthy while travelling?

If she is travelling for shoots, Kiara Advani follows her regular diet and workout sessions. However, when she goes on a vacation with family, Kiara cannot control her diet. She says people can cut down here and there, but people tend to eat when they are on a vacation. The best thing to do according to Kiara Advani is to walk. She also believes that even though she cheats on her diet during vacation, she doesn’t put on weight because she walks a lot.

What preparation Kiara Advani does for a special shoot or event?

Kiara Advani, who made ripples when she starred in the remix of the iconic song, Cheez Badi Hai Mast, also revealed that, before shooting for the same, she cut down on the intake of sodium and sugar. She went on to reveal that sodium intake increases water intake and unnecessarily bloats a person. She also doesn’t consume sugar. There’s no sugar added in her coffee or any food that she eats. She is cutting down on sugar for a long time and now she has realised that Dark chocolates are her favourite. She says no sugar and no salt and keep the last meal your dinner.

How many times does Kiara Advani eat in a day?

Kiara Advani believes in portion control. She eats every 2-3 hours a day. Without eating every 2-3 hours she cannot survive.

What Kiara Advani picked between Workout and eat everything or Never work out and go on a diet?

According to Kiara Advani, many people believe that we can eat and workout but it doesn’t work like that. Working out is an important factor in everybody’s life. Working out not only helps in reducing weight but also builds up the strength of a person’s body.

What motivates Kiara Advani to stay fit?

Kiara Advani revealed that she watches body fitness videos on Instagram. She watches them and decides them to try it out. She also said that one of the good things about social media is that people who do not have a professional trainer can look up to these videos on social media and try to learn.

