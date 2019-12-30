Kiara Advani Stuns Audience With Her Singing Skills At Star Screen Awards

Star Plus’ annual film awards ceremony, Star Screen Awards is all set to air on December 31, 2019, at 8 pm. The viewers will be treated to a dose of entertainment and glamour as the countdown to the New Year begins. Many Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jeetendra, Rekha, among others were in attendance at the award night.

Kiara Advani’s beautiful rendition of Bekhayali

Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani requested the organisers of Star Screen Awards to let her try her hand at singing. At the event, she sang a beautiful rendition of the song, Bekhayali, from her film Kabir Singh. The performance was applauded by everyone in the star-studded audience.

The M.S. Dhoni actress went an extra mile by singing the heartfelt song which struck a chord with everyone. The impromptu performance was loved by everyone and received huge appreciation. After the singing, Kiara Advani shook her leg on the tunes of a bunch of songs that she has prepared for the awards function.

Check out Kiara Advani’s pictures from the Star Screen Awards:

Kiara Advani stepped into Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand’s Fugly in 2014. Fugly received mostly positive reviews from critics. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of some blockbuster Bollywood films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kalank, Kabir Singh, etc. Her recent film, Good Newwz has also received a thumbs up from the audience. Kiara Advani will be next seen in Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

