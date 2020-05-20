Take Cues From Kiara Advani And Katrina Kaif To Style Your Lehenga Better; See Pics

From Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, Bollywood actors love wearing outfits designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. Speaking of which, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif have both walked the ramp for the ace designer. They were spotted in similar-looking lehengas designed by Manish Malhotra. Here is a picture of both these celebrities that will give you an idea of how to style your lehenga better.

Style your outfit like Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani styled her black lehenga in an elegant way. She paired her outfit with a beautiful off-shoulder black blouse. She got her blouse designed in an ethnic way, along with giving it a trendy style and dramatic sleeves. She wore a silver jewellery piece around her neck that went perfectly with her outfit.

For the makeup, Kiara Advani went for highlighting her eyes in light smokey eye makeup. Kiara Advani highlighted her perfectly sharp cheekbones and opted for a light red lipstick. For the hair, she parted her hair in the middle, leaving it open. She also wore a pair of stud earrings that matched her necklace.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, paired her jet black designer lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse and wavy half-sleeves. She wore a large diamond neckpiece that was meant to go with her plunging neckline blouse. Katrina Kaif also wore large matching earrings, rings and a bracelet.

For the makeup, the actor opted for heavy eye makeup, those smokey eyes doing all the talking in her picture. She used the perfect blush to highlight her well-sculpted face and opted for a glossy lipstick to complete her look. She left her long wavy hair open, parting it side-ways.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani styled their lehengas in different yet elegant ways. While Kiara Advani went for a blouse that matched her lehenga, Katrina Kaif went for one that was simple. Kiara Advani opted for only a neckpiece to go with her outfit while Katrina Kaif accessorised her outfit with necklace, earrings and a bracelet. Both the actor's makeup was subtle and made them look refreshing.

