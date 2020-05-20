Parineeti Chopra Has Just The Right Meme To Tell Fans What She Has Been Up To Lately

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a fun meme which was a perfect representation of how her quarantine has been going. She posted a meme with the famous song from the film Khalnayak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The meme indicated that the actor has been busy with brushing her cooking skills while she is sitting back at home as per the guidelines laid down by the government.

Parineeti Chopra’s fun meme

A number of Bollywood actors have been following the self-quarantine measure which has been laid down by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Most of the celebrities can be seen dedicating themselves to either fitness or cooking. They can be seen exploring their talents and learning new skills while they do their bit to curb the pandemic. Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to tell her fans what she has been up to while she is settled at home.

The meme consists of a classic Bollywood song, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, from the film Khalnayak. The meme is trying to ask what one has been up to during this quarantine period. As an answer to this question, a part from the song Choli Ke Peeche has been used to indicate that cooking is what the person has taken up as a pass time or as a skill. In the meme video posted, actor Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta can be seen dancing wearing traditional Rajasthani attire. This item song is considered a classic from the 90s by most music lovers and Bollywood analysts. Have a look at the meme put up on Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram here.

Parineeti Chopra had previously showcased her singing skills as she posted a video on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, she could be seen playing antakshari as she also challenged other actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor. She can be seen calling the segment “quarantakshri”. In the video posted, Parineetii Chopra can be heard singing the song Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay. She can be seen dressed casually as she is comfortably settled at home. Have a look at the post from Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

