Neha Kakkar Vs Ashnoor Kaur Fashion Faceoff: Who Wore Short Yellow Dress Better?

Neha Kakkar and Ashnoor Kaur are two absolute stunners, they both are doing exceedingly well in their respective fields and are widely adored for their exuberant taste in fashion. Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation and the most celebrated female artist in the country. Ashnoor Kaur, on the other hand, is a popular teenage star, who is currently seen in Sony's popular drama series Patiala Babes. The concept of celeb spotting in similar or identical ensembles is not new in the Entertainment world.

On numerous occasions, celebrities catch one's attention for wearing some outfit that has already been worn by someone else before. The latest to join the list is none other than charming Neha Kakkar and pretty Ashnoor Kaur. The two gorgeous young ladies were spotted donning an identical yellow dress on different occasions. So let's take a look and decide who wore it better!

Fashion Faceoff: Neha Kakkar Vs Ashnoor Kaur

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore this gorgeous short yellow dress during a concert in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The Garmi singer looked truly amazing in this uber-cool and quirky yellow dress with ribbon details on the sides. Neha Kakar paired a vibrant pair of deep pink matching custom-made boots to complement her printed yellow dress.

For hair, Neha Kakkar went with her statement effortless curls with middle partition. She kept her makeup on point with pink lips and lots of blush. Neha Kakkar chose not to accessorize her edgy sporty look much, and just wore a statement ring to complete her look. Neha Kakkar absolutely nailed this short yellow dress look like a pro.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is a teenager, who carries all her ensembles be it traditional or modern with lots of panache. The Patiala Babes actor chose to sport this same yellow dress as her airport look, on her way to Dubai last year. Ashnoor looked really comfortable and cute in this thigh-high yellow dress. She chose to wear black shorts within, along with a really adorable headband with matching colours.

Ashnoor Kaur ditched heels and wore red sneakers to complement her ensemble. She kept her long hair open, not to miss her diamond-shaped waist bag. Ashnoor Kaur wore hardly any makeup, and kept her overall look casual and simple, with some rosy lip-balm. Even though both Neha and Ashoo wore an identical dress, but both presented it in their own unique way. We totally loved Neha's quirky style.

