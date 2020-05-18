Parineeti Chopra's Movies Songs That Are Sung By Shalmali Kholgade

Parineeti Chopra is known as a strong and dedicated actor in Bollywood. Parineeti Chopra is not only known for her acting and singing skills, but also her stunning fashion sense and stylish appearance. She makes sure that her appearance in the music videos that she performs is up-to mark. So, here are some songs from Parineeti Chopra movies that are sung by the artist, Shalmali Kholgade.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Golmaal Again': Fun-filled Jukebox Must Add To Playlist

Parineeti Chopra movies songs which are sung by Shalmali Kholgade-

Pareshaan

This song is from the movie, Ishaqzaade starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. This song comes at a point in the film when Zoya, the female lead, is lost in love or ‘Pareshaan’ in love. The song sung by Shalmali Kholgade will give you the feeling of being completely smitten in love. Pareshaan’s music is given Amit Trivedi and lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. Listen to this beautiful song and witness the two fiery roles played by Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, and their fight for power and supremacy below-

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Starrer 'Dawaat-e-Ishq' Melodious Jukebox Is A Must-listen

Shayarana

The song, Shayarana is from the film Daawat-e-Ishq. Shalmali Kholgade has lent her melodious voice to this song. One must surely enjoy this love-struck song ‘Shayarana’ from the movie Daawat-e-Ishq’, whose music is given by Sajid – Wajid. The lyrics of this romantic lovely number, which hold some beautiful words of love, are written by Kausar Munir. Daawat-e-Ishq is a movie starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra, but this song stars Karan Wahi along with Parineeti, who is playing the role of a salesgirl. The film was helmed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Proves She Is A 90s Kid As She Gets Nostalgic Watching An Old Ad

Shuddh Desi Romance

This peppy track from the movie, Shuddh Desi Romance which was released in the year 2013 is sung by Benny Dayala and Shalmali Kholgade. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics are penned by Jaideep Sahni. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra & Vaani Kapoor in the prominent roles. The film, Shuddh Desi Romance was helmed by the director, Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. This film traces the journey of three restless youngsters who jumble society's rules for finding love and choose to follow their heart.

Also read | Parineeti Chopra Or Anita Hassanandani, Who Aced The Lehenga Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.