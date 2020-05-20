Kiara Advani Or Sara Ali Khan: Whose Summer Style Are You Rooting For?

Both Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan are new-age actors who have not only made a mark with their acting cops but also impressed the fashion police. The gorgeous ladies of B-town were once spotted in a gorgeous summer skirt with black polka dots on it. Always making a style statement, the two divas have a different way of styling their outfit, take a look at who paired the polka dot skirt better.

Kiara Advani or Sara Ali Khan: Who styled in the polka skirt?

Kiara Advani

Source: E Times/ YouTube

Kiara Advani wore her yellow polka dot skirt with a white top. Kiara Advani wore her collared white crop-top with a knot around that looked perfect on her tiny waist. Kiara Advani carried a waist bag that matched the colour of her skirt, as she walked in style. Kiara Advani went for a minimal makeup look to go with her outfit and paired it with glasses, to complete her look. She let her straight and gorgeous hair down, parting it sideways.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez And Tara Sutaria Look Stunning In The Sequined Sarees; See Pics

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Instagram Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lifestyle; Take A Look

Sara Ali Khan

Source: E Times/ YouTube

As for Sara Ali Khan, the Simmba actor styled her skirt with a blue blouse. Sara Ali Khan's blue blouse also had a knot like the one Kiara Advani wore. The knot on Sara Ali Khan's blue blouse matched the print of her skirt.

She wore a simple necklace around her neck which had a cute pendant on it and she wore a gold Kada in her hand. Sara Ali Khan paired her outfit with a funky pair of glasses and parted her hair in the middle, leaving her streaked hair open. For the makeup, Sara Ali Khan went for a subtle look, blushing her cheeks and wearing a bright glossy pink lipstick.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani excelled in styling their cute skirts. While Kiara Advani went for a casual look, with no accessories and less makeup, Sara Ali Khan went for a little glam makeup and minimal accessories. Sara Ali Khan paired her skirt with a blue crop top while Kiara Advani went for a white crop top and both looked stunning. Kiara Advani's sunglasses were subtle and went well with her chic outfit while Sara Ali Khan's funky pair made her outfit more stylish. Whose styling did you like better - Kiara or Sara's?

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled The White Tube Top Better?

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: These Gorgeous Pageant Winners Are Showstoppers In The Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.