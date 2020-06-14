Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'Shocked' WB CM Mamata Banerjee Extends Condolences

Commenting on the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stated that she was truly shocked and saddened. Terming him as a "very talented" actor, she extended her condolences to Rajput's family, friends, and admirers. Earlier, Asansol MP and MoS Environment Babul Supriyo opined that Rajput's death was shocking, mysterious, heartbreaking and scary. Maintaining that a serious discussion must take place on suicide becoming a new normal, he said that it was hard to come to terms with Rajput's demise.

Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 14, 2020

Shocking, Mysterious, HeartBreaking&Scary to say the least!There needs to be some very serious discussion about why taking your own life is becoming such a New Normal! Knew him thru his films & loved every bit of what I saw•Deeply Deeply saddened•Hard to come to terms with it😞 pic.twitter.com/l4e6dYC3ce — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 14, 2020

Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the police teams have reached the spot, no suicide note has been found until now as per sources. Meanwhile, the statement of Rajput's domestic help is being taken and some medical prescriptions have reportedly been recovered. Sources added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered. The Police is likely to contact the actor’s doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines Rajput was taking and what problem he was facing.

Sushant Singh Rajput's stellar career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

