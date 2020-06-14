Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik Expresses Shock On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

As the news of the sudden Sushant Singh Rajput demise surfaced, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik among others expressed shock on the sudden demise of the Bollywood actor. Malik took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family members of the Bollywood actor.

Extremely shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. My deep condolences to his family and closed ones in this time of grief. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/a1hPFUDZWr — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) June 14, 2020

Police teams reached the late actor's Bandra residence. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Akshay Kumar Expresses Shock Over Actor's Demise

READ | Sushant Singh Passes Away: Neha Dhupia, Richa Chadha, Other Stars Shocked By News

Soon after the shocking and heart-wrenching news of much loved Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced, celebrities, sports personalities, and politicians across the spectrum expressed shock over the sudden demise of the actor.

Several politicians like Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill all expressed their sorrow and disbelief at Rajput's passing away on Sunday.

Rajput started his career with the television serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV produced by Ekta Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. After which there was no looking back. His latest movie to hit theatres was Chhichhore in 2019, one of the biggest hits of his career. After which he was seen in a Netflix film Drive.

READ | 'Life Is Fragile': Sehwag Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise; Urges Everyone To Be Kind

READ | 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Humble Man': MS Dhoni's Film Producer Arun Pandey