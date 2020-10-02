Can You Imagine Kiara Advani As Anushka Shetty's Sakshi In Nishabdham's Bollywood Remake?

Nishabdham is an Indian thriller movie helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The movie premiered on October 2, 2020, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Nishabdham’s cast features Anushka Shetty, Madhavan and Anjali in lead roles and Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. Nishabdham’s cast also features the popular Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in a key role. Nishabdham’s plot revolves around a mute artist played by Anushka Shetty and Anthony who is a renowned musician.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Seattle and the police department is investigating a murder connected to both of them. The story of Nishabdham follows the events and findings of this investigation. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and English. What if the movie gets a remake in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Nishabdham cast if the movie ever gets a Bollywood remake.

Nishabdham's cast in Bollywood remake

Kiara Advani as Sakshi

One of the lead roles in the cast of Nishabdham Sakshi is played by Anushka Shetty. The character is of a mute artist. If the movie gets a Bollywood remake, Kiara Advani might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Anushka Shetty Instagram and Kiara Advani Instagram

Saif Ali Khan as Anthony

Popular actor R Madhavan has played the role of Anthony in the cast of Nishabdham. He plays the role of a celebrity musician in the movie. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Saif Ali Khan can portray this role with ease. It would also be interesting to see the fresh pairing of Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani.

Image Credits: R Madhavan Instagram and actorsaifalikhan Instagram

Katrina Kaif as Maha

In the Nishabdham’s cast, Anjali plays the role of Maha. She is a crime detective with the Seattle Police Department. Katrina Kaif can do justice to this role with her experience of playing such characters.

Image Credits: Anjali Instagram and Katrina Kaif Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Richard Dawkins

Popular Hollywood actor Michael Madsen was roped in to play the role of Richard Dawkins in Nishabdham’s cast. He plays the Seattle Police Department cop. If the movie gets a Bollywood remake, it would be a treat for the audience to see Anil Kapoor in the role of a cop.

Image Credits: Michael Madsen Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan as Vivek

The role of Vivek in Nishabdham’s cast is played by South Indian actor Subbaraju. He is a wildlife photographer in the movie. Abhishek Bachchan with his brilliant acting skills becomes the ideal person to play this role.

Image Credits: Subbaraju Instagram and Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Anushka Shetty Instagram and Kiara Advani Instagram

