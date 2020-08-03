Kiara Advani Shares Childhood Video, Promises Brother Mishaal To 'entertain Him For Life'

Kiara Advani shares a close bond with her family. She shares a particularly close bond with her brother, Mishaal Advani. In a recent post on social media, the actor shared a heartfelt message for her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Kiara Advani’s note to her younger brother Mishaal Advani

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani took to social media earlier today to share a childhood video of hers. The video starts with a younger Kiara Advani putting further her best dance moves while her brother, Mishaal cheers for her in the background. Kiara Advani seems to be dancing to a Bollywood song.

Even as an infant, Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani can be seen grooving along with his sister. Kiara Advani’s mother then asks her to dance with her brother. To this, the actor goes and picks up her brother from her father’s arms. The duo then dances their hearts out in one of the cutest steps. The video ends with Kiara Advani writing, “We Love You” for her brother.

Kiara Advani further added in the caption, “Dear @mishaaladvani , I can see you’ve been my fan from the time you were in diapers. You’ve been a loyal audience, sometimes annoying but always supportive.. you’ve always been my favourite pain in the back..... PS- I didn’t drop you in the video and I never will, here’s a promise to entertain you for life”.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post here:

Kiara Advani's father, Jagdish Advani is a Sindhi businessman. The actor is not a star kid but her family has connections in the film industry. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ashok Kumar. She is also the grandniece of the late Sayeed Jaffrey.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has an interesting line-up of projects ahead of her this year. The actor will be next seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxxmi Bomb. The film will also see Akshay Kumar playing the role of a transgender for the first time in his career. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Shershaah. Kiara Advani will also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, among others.

