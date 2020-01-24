Kiara Advani Finally Shares Her Thoughts On Kabir Singh

The year 2019 has surely been a blockbuster for Kiara Advani with two superhit films in her kitty, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The former was a huge breakthrough for the actor and changed the way the industry perceived her. But more than that, Kiara Advani still faces the brunt of Kabir Singh, with people still questioning her about her character from the film.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Next Film?

Kiara Advani talks about Kabir Singh

In a recent interview, Kiara Advani shared her thoughts about the character of Kabir Singh from the film. She said that she did not look up to the character and perceive him as a “hero” in any manner. She also said that she thinks Kabir was a character with many flaws.

ALSO READ | Top Kiara Advani-inspired Hairstyles That You Must Try

Talking further about the same, Kiara Advani added that the main reason why people are still talking about the film is because the audience got immersed in the story as it went ahead. She went on to say that due to this, the audience turned the characters into mortal beings and hence, started pulling out their flaws as if they existed in real life. Kiara added that Kabir Singh is just a story about two characters out on their journey.

ALSO READ | Did Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Take Their Relationship To The Next Level?

Kiara Advani admitted that Kabir Singh has been a breakthrough movie for her. She also shared an incident that made her realise the same. She spoke about how during the launch of the song, Chandigarh Mein from Good Newwz, she accompanied Akshay Kumar to Chandigarh University. Almost 8000 students had turned up at the event and they all started chanting “Preeti, Preeti”.

Kiara said that she was “taken aback and overwhelmed” by the love that her character from Kabir Singh had received. She even said that all the love she received made her freeze on stage.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh Vs Good Newwz Box Office Lifetime Collection

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has an interesting line-up of projects ahead of her in 2020. The actor will be kickstarting her year with Raghava Lawrence’s Laxxmi Bomb. The film will also see Akshay Kumar playing the role of a transgender for the first time. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Has A Bollywood Connection That You Didn't Know About; Deets Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.