Rashami Desai Talks About The One Thing In Her Life That Refuses To Fall Into Place

Rashami Desai’s love life has been an open topic of discussion ever since she has been a part of Bigg Boss 13. After her breakup with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, the actor is of the opinion that love is not for her. She revealed that it is the one thing of her life that does not fall into place.

Rashami Desai’s take on love and romantic life

Rashami Desai recently spoke to a leading daily about her take on her love life not being always on point. In the interaction, she revealed that her love life is the one thing that refuses to fall into place. She believes that love is not in her destiny. She stressed upon the fact that she has had very supportive friends and family with which she is content. Towards the end, she said that she would rather not talk about that aspect at this point.

Rashami Desai also revealed details about her equation with her co-contestant and co-star Sidharth Shukla. After Bigg Boss 13, a few inmates from the house decided to meet up in Mumbai, but Siddharth Shukla was not a part of it. This led to speculations amongst people that he has not been on good terms with the contestants. However, in the recent interaction with the entertainment portal, Rashami Desai revealed that she has been in touch with Sidharth Shukla on and off. She said she watches his workout videos and keeps in touch.

In a recent interview with another news portal, Rashmi Desai had revealed details about how she had been depressed at the time of her divorce with Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. She said that they share a cordial relationship now. Rashami Desai spoke about the two individuals being completely happy in their own lives and revealed that there are no complaints anymore. She finds that beautiful and is comfortable with it.

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai Instagram

