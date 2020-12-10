Madhuri Dixit recalls 'memorable songs' from iconic film 'Thanedar' as it clocks 30 years

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures from her iconic film Thanedar to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The actress shared stills from the sets that also featured her other co-actors Sanjay Dutt and Jeetendra Kapoor. While sharing the stills, the actress captioned the post and wrote that his film gave her some of the “memorable songs.”

Madhuri Dixit celebrates 30 years of Thanedar

In the first still, the actress in her costume as a village girl can be seen in interaction with Sanjay Dutt and Jeetendra. The other still was from her dance sequence with Sanjay Dutt on Tamma Tamma. She captioned the post and wrote, “Action, drama & lots of masala. #30YearsOfThanedar, a film which gave me one of the most memorable songs #TammaTamma.”

Several fans of the actress quickly congratulated the entire star cast over the milestone and even praised their acting skills in the film. One of the users wrote, “Tamma Tamma loge and Jubse hui hai saddi memorable Song.” Another user wrote, “Madhuri ji and greatest acter Jitendra pajji and great Sanju baba kya were just superb in the film.” A third follower of the actress wrote, “This film brings back so many old memories.”

The 1990 action film was directed by Raj N Sippy and was produced by Sanjay Ray, Sudhir Roy under the Shiva Arts International banner. The film is perhaps most remembered for the hit song Tamma Tamma Loge and its quirky dancing moves. It was the 23rd time that Jeetendra and Jaya Prada paired together and the second pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

The story of the film revolves around a notorious crime boss Thakur (Kiran Kumar) discovers he's being pursued by Insp. Chandra (Dalip Tahil), hires hitmen to get Chandra out of the way. When Chandra is assassinated, it leaves his two sons to grow up without a father. The hitmen kidnap one son, Brijesh (Sanjay Dutt), who grows up within the crime syndicate, while his brother, Avinash (Jeetendra), follows in his father's footsteps. After a lifetime apart, the brothers unite to finish what their father started.

