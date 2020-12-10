Kiara Advani shares 'surreal' theatrical experience of watching 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'

Actress Kiara Advani is really excited for her first theatrical release of the year Indoo Ki Jawaani which is scheduled to hit the screens on December 11. While encouraging fans to watch the film in the theatre, Kiara shared a picture on Instagram while documenting her theatrical experience of watching the film at the screening with her friends and family.

Kiara Advani watches Indoo ki Jawaani in theatres

In the picture, Kiara can be seen posing happily with her friends and family inside the theatre during the screening of the film two days prior to the release. While captioning the post, the actress described her experience of visiting the theatres and wrote, “Finally!! Back at the cinemas. missed the Big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitization. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”

Read: 'All Films Are Testing Ground For Actors': Kiara Advani

Read: Kiara Advani To Bring Lijjat Papad's Success Story In Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Karram Kurram'

Recently, the actress expressed her views on the box office collections as Indoo Ki Jawani's release date inches closer. She said in a recent chat with Mid-day that Indoo Ki Jawaani box office pressure is "not playing on her mind". She also said that according to her upfront beliefs, "the world isn't operating as before", hinting towards the global pandemic scenario.

When asked about Indoo Ki Jawaani box office expectations, however, the actor admitted that even if the results were below satisfactory, it would be no reason to pressurize herself with. She said so because no one has been responsible for the global pandemic hitting the world. In such an unhelpful scenario, she considers it unmeaningful to be stressed about the results.

In fact, the actor expressed that all she wished was for the audience to watch it and like it. Kiara also added that it would mean a lot to her if the fans and followers watch the movie in theatres, or even on OTT platforms.

Going by the description of the film on Pinkvilla, Indoo Ki Jawaani is a story revolving around a small-town girl, Indoo. The young maiden is from Ghaziabad, and the plot goes around how her life changes when she starts using a dating app. She finds a guy on the app and eventually falls for him.

Read: Kiara Advani Shares Still From 'Heelein Toot Gayi' Song; Says 'My Kinda Monday Blues'

Read: Kiara Advani Opens Up On 'Indoo Ki Jawani'; Box Office Pressure "not Playing On My Mind"

(Image credit: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.