When Salman Khan Called His Cook From Mumbai To London To Treat His Crew - Throwback

Salman Khan's fans totally admire his lovable outings. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is time and again seen going above and beyond to help people. As per reports, one such incident from 2009 has come back to light when Salman Khan had called his cook from Mumbai to London to treat his cast and crew with home-cooked biriyani while shooting for London Dreams.

When Salman Khan called his cook from Mumbai to London to prepare meals

Also Read | Pooja Hegde 'feels Nervous' Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Know Why

Also Read | Salman Khan Feared 'Tere Naam' Could Send A Wrong Message, Reveals Director Satish Kaushik

According to reports, director of London Dreams- Vipul Shah, spoke to a news portal and shared the happy incident. Vipul Shah revealed that the entire crew of London Dreams was shooting in St. James' Court and was eating continental food on a regular basis. He said that it added to nothing but more of a humdrum. Shah, also stated that they ordered Indian food from outlets out there, but nothing matched the essence of home-made food.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Vipul Shah said that they knew they had to spend three months for the shoot, and hence, Salman Khan took the spontaneous decision of calling his cook- Jafferbhai to London from Mumbai, to fulfil their hunger pangs. Salman's cook Jafferbhai then treated the entire team with home-made biryani. Additionally, Vipul also stated that Khan's driver was a Pakistani, and he also knew cooking, so they handed over the kitchen department to them and relished appetizing meals while shooting for London Dreams.

Also Read | Salman Khan Shuffles His Shoot Schedule, Prepones 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' For 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan's movies in the pipeline

Salman Khan's scheduled shooting for Radhe has been delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The much-hyped film helmed by Prabhudeva stars Bhaijaan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in Eid 2020.

Also, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman Khan's next film after Radhe. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was scheduled to release on Eid of 2021

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Star 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.