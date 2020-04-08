Kiara Advani's 'quarantine Party Look' Is All About Dressing Up Right For Video Calls

The coronavirus pandemic has confined the people to connect with each other only by sitting in front of their phone screen. The only social meeting that is possible in this coronavirus lockdown is a video call or face time. Bollywood celebrities tend to make good use of this digital convenience right now. Recently, Kiara Advani was seen all glammed up as she prepared for a video call.

Kiara Advani posted an Instagram story recently where the actor is seen all dolled up posing with a phone. The actor looked gorgeous in a tube white gown complemented with bow neck detailing. Her dress had more added drama with black hand gloves. Kiara Advani pulled off a nude makeup look with a sleek middle-parted hairdo. Kiara Advani informed her fans why she is all dolled amid lockdown as she wrote, “dressed up for all my Whatsapp, Skype and Facetime calls”.

In the recent past, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was seen catching up with her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on a video call. She shared a picture on her social media updating her fans how she is spending her quarantine. While Malaika Arora was seen self-pampering herself with a face mask, Kareena Kapoor Khan could be seen all relaxed in her beautiful black night-suit. Amrita Arora Ladak, on the other hand, added more cuteness to the snapshot shared by Kareena by striking a pose with a pout.

In this self-quarantine mode, celebrity fans can certainly see their favourite stars spending more time with family and also indulging in new activities as they are staying indoors. Malaika Arora in the recent past was seen spending time with son Arhaan while maintaining a social distance. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra were spotted playing with her dog while Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen enjoying a game of Catan with her sister. Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to spread awareness through their social media on how important it is to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

