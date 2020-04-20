Kiara Advani: Check Out Some Lesser Known Facts About The 'Kabir Singh' Actor

Kiara Advani debuted with the film Fugly that released in the year 2014. She is known for powerful performances in films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Guilty. The actor has been paired with many superstars of Bollywood. Here is some interesting trivia about the actor that every fan must know about-

Also Read: Kiara Advani's 'quarantine Party Look' Is All About Dressing Up Right For Video Calls

Lesser-known facts about Kiara Advani

Kiara's original name is Alia. She changed it before entering the industry as there was already an Alia (Alia Bhatt) who was making waves in Bollywood.

Kiara is the step great-grandniece of Late Anoop Kumar and Late Kishore Kumar.

She is a step Great-granddaughter of Late Ashok Kumar. Ashok's daughter's Bharti Jaffery is Kiara's step-grandmother. Kiara's mom Genevieve Advani's stepmother was actress Bharti Jaffery (Ashok' s daughter). Bharti married Hameed Jaffery (Sayeed Jaffery brother) when Geneive was 13 years old. It was the second marriage for both Hameed and Bharti.

Her family is close friends with Salman Khan and his family.

Kiara is also best friends with Isha Ambani. The two have been friends since childhood.

Kiara Advani was the lead dancer in the recreated version of the hit song "Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast". Akshay Kumar was the lead in original song.

Good Newwz movie was the first film of Kiara with Akshay Kumar. They will be seen together next in "Laxmmi bomb". The movie was supposed to hit the screens in the later part of 2020.

Lust Stories, was the turning point for Kiara Advani in her career.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Stunning Vacation Picture That You Should Not Miss

Actress Anuradha Patel whose related to Kiara Advani asked her to send her pictures to her friend Kabir Sadanand who was directing the film. After giving the audition she got selected for the lead role in Fugly.

Fugly marked debut of other actors as well, including Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, and Arfi Lamba.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Vs Kiara Advani - Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits Better?

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani: Celebs Give Prom Night Outfit Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.