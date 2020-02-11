Kiara Advani Reveals That She Is Lactose Intolerant But She Uses It To Her Advantage

Kiara Advani is often seen flaunting her beautiful looks on her social media. The actor has got several compliments from fans based on her outfits and gorgeous skin. She was last seen in the movie Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently in an interview, the actor talked about her skincare regimen and how she has such amazing skin. However, she also talked about an allergy she is dealing with during her interview. Take a look at what is Kiara Advani allergic to and what are the beauty tips that she swears by.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Best Traditional Lehenga And Saree Looks To Get Inspired

Kiara Advani beauty tips

Kiara Advani mentioned that she is lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerance is an allergy caused by dairy products. It can cause various symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. However, the actor mentioned that she uses milk for other purposes.

She talked about her milk face pack that makes her skin glow and gorgeous. Kiara explained not only how she uses milk but how she uses curd and gram flour to prepare the home remedy. She uses curd to treat dandruff. Kiara spoke about preparing hair mask, facemask and body mask. Following that, she also turned vegetarian and said that after turning into a vegetarian she noticed a slight change in her skin.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Burn The Dance Floor, Internet Tags Them As 'Sidkara'

Kiara Advani also said that she is blessed with good skin because of her parents. She furthermore added that her parents taught her how to take care of the skin and what to eat to make her skin look healthy. Fans have seen the actor without makeup and have complimented her that she looks extremely gorgeous without makeup too.

ALSO READ | Will Kiara Advani Star In Mohit Suri's Next Film 'Ek Villain 2'? Find Out

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Incredible Romantic Roles In Various Movies Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.