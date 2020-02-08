Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Burn The Dance Floor, Internet Tags Them As 'Sidkara'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception that was held in Mumbai. And with several members of the film fraternity in attendance, it was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that grabbed eyeballs. In a video accessed, the rumoured couple can be seen grooving together and having a rather swell time. Dancing to mash-up songs such as Bom Diggy and Mi Gente, the video has become a No.1 hit on the internet.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra groove together

For the occasion, Kiara was dressed in a lehenga as she gave major diva vibes during the entire wedding festivities. On the other hand, Sidharth opted for a black kurta and a black pajama for Armaan-Anissa's wedding reception and looked dapper. Fans showered love on Sidharth and Kiara in the comments section. “Awww they are cute,” one wrote, while another commented, “Haaye #sidkiara,” followed by fire and heart emojis. One fan club commented, “Our Shershaah & Dimple.”

It all started when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spent New Year's together in an undisclosed location. From videos and pictures that surfaced, a rather awkward Advani was seen making her way through the fans, with Malhotra pacing in front of her. Reports have surfaced claiming that the love-birds have decided to take the next step and introduce each other to their parents.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth will also feature in Shershaah and the first look posters of the upcoming film on Captain Vikram Batra's life and times have been revealed. Shershaah marks Tamil filmmaker Vishu Varadhan's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

