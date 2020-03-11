Sushant Singh Rajput Signs His Next With Vashu Bhagnani Opposite Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most talented finds from TV industry who made it to the big screen. He is away from films and the limelight for quite some time now. He delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 and is away from the public eye. His fans are in for a pleasant surprise as it is learnt that he has signed his next with filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani.

According to an entertainment portal, it is learnt that Sushant Singh Rajput has signed his next film and is back to work. The report stated that Sushant is doing his next with Vashu Bhagnani’s banner, Pooja entertainment. The media report also gave some details about the film.

The report said that Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore ended Sushant's rough period at the box office and brought him back in the main game. It also said that he hasn’t signed any new project immediately as he did not want to sign any project in a hurry just to grab the opportunity. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s choice of roles the report said that he was looking for a certain kind of film to explore as an actor and that he recently found in Vashu's offered script.

Sushant has reportedly signed the film and will start prepping for the role from next month. The details of the project are still kept under the wraps but according to reports, it is a drama. The report said that Rumi Jaffrey has been roped in to direct the movie and the film will go on floors by next month-end. The media report also said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty will also be seen in the film opposite him.

