This Day That Year: Tiger Shroff Shares Cute Throwback Video On Disha Patani's Birthday

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Tiger Shroff’s quirky post on Disha Patani’s birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan nailing stretching exercises at the gym, and Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi marking 27 years of its release, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Tiger Shroff's post on Disha Patani's birthday

The previous year, Disha Patani celebrated her 27th birthday with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The latter took to his Instagram handle and wished Patani on the occasion. He shared a throwback rehearsal video from their music collaboration of their first song together, Befikra. The social media post showcases the duo practicing to the song. In the caption accompanying Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post, he wished her happy birthday. On checking the post, Disha Patani immediately took to the comment section and thanked him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout session

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan set the internet on fire with her fitness routine. She is known for her rigorous workout session at the gym. The previous year, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan page posted a few photos featuring the actor’s gym look. The social media showcased the actor stretching out while doing different yoga poses. She aced them all with utter perfection and gave her fans fitness goals. In the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned a casual workout outfit. She paired sports bra with training tights in the look and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Take a look.

Salman Khan's Race 3's special screening

Two years ago, Salman Khan’s Race 3 was set to release on June 15. So, before that, the actor’s co-stars, his family, and fellow celebrities watched the movie together. At a special screening in Mumbai. Salman Khan invited celebs including MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, besides other people. According to reports, other guests including Sohail Khan and his wife Seema, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala, filmmaker Remo D’Souza, and co-producer Ramesh Taurani were also present at the special screening.

Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi completes 27 years of release

In 2018, Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi completed its 27 years of release. On the occasion, the movie’s stars got nostalgic and shared throwback posts from the film’s set on different social media platforms. Among them, Pooja Bhatt went down the memory lane and shared an emotional post on her official Instagram account. She recalled her best experiences with the shooting of Galyan Sakli Sonyachi. The actor revealed that she shared the screen space with Deepak Tijori for the first time in Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi and he made her quite comfortable. Take a look.

Similarly, Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the movie, took to his official twitter handle and posted stills from Aamir Khan’s Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. The actor wrote one of the film’s dialogues in his caption urging Pooja Bhatt to flee. Kher also described how the iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot and thanked Mahesh Bhatt. Check out his tweet and Pooja Bhatt’s response.

#DilHaiKiMantaNahi completes 27Years today. “पूजा बेटी भाग जा! मैं दुनिया का पहला बाप हूँ जो अपनी बेटी को शादी के मंडप से भागने के लिए कह रहा है।” This iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot. @PoojaB1972 & @aamir_khan were a delight to work with. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt.😍 pic.twitter.com/Wmo6luUaX4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2018

