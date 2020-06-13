Disha Patani's Birthday Morning Has A Dash Of Chocolate Cake; See Pics

Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today and her morning started on a sweet note. The Malang actor was greeted with a tasty chocolate cake as she celebrates her 28th birthday today. The actor seemed extremely delighted with her morning treat and posted about it on her Instagram stories.

Disha Patani's birthday morning

Disha Patani posted the picture of the plate with the chocolate cake and captioned the image as “mornings be like”. Thus hinting that her day started off on a good note and she will most likely enjoy what is to come on her birthday. Several Bollywood stars have already begun wishing Disha Patani and have shared positive messages for the actor. As she celebrates her 28th birthday, her fans too seem delighted on this occasion and have wished her in the comments of her latest post.

Several celebrities have celebrated their birthday and various such occasions while being at home and not stepping outdoors. The actors in the past have mentioned that they are thoroughly enjoying this type of birthday with limited people consisting of mostly just family member. Prior to the cake picture, Disha Patani also wished Aditya Thackeray who also shares his birthdate with the actor. In that post, Disha Patani and Aditya Thackeray can be seen smiling for the camera along with their friend. Take a look at her post here.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Ek Villain 2 which is being directed by Mohit Suri, according to a news portal. The film is expected to have John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is expected to get a 2021 release at the beginning of January according to some news portals. Besides that, she will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has already created tremendous buzz and fans are highly anticipating this film. The movie will be helmed by Prabhudeva and will have Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, according to a news portal.

