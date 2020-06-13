Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Birthday Girl Disha Patani Posed On 'Bharat' Sets; Check Out

On the occasion of her birthday, here's a throwback picture of Disha Patani which is currently surfacing online. This throwback takes us back to the sets of Bharat. Disha Patani is seen posing in her movie costume in this throwback picture.

The actor is seen wearing a golden monokini with sequin embroidery. Her dress is also complemented with a big waist cut out and tassels on the bottom. Disha Patani is seen sporting short hair with a beautiful head accessory. Not to miss, her hand accessory and her golden socks that amped up her look. The background of the picture makes it evident that the picture was taken during the circus sequence of the movie Bharat. Fans in huge numbers have been complementing Disha Patani and also the picture is shared on her several fan pages.

Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for Disha Patani

Disha Patan's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also posted a goofy video of her on her birthday. In this video, Disha Patani can be seen dancing to a song playing in the background. As soon as the video was posted, Disha chimed in the comment section and thanked Tiger for the wishes. The actor wrote: “Youuuuu.....thank you, superstar”.

About the movie Bharat

The movie Bharat starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. The movie traces the journey of Bharat, who is a common man struggling with life during India’s post-independence period. His journey is shown from the age of 8 to 70. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie is based on a South Korean film Ode to My Father. It was shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain, Malta, Punjab and Delhi. Bharat saw Disha Patani with Salman Khan and the two will be seen once again in Salman’s next movie. The two are set to star in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

On the work front

Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunky Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

