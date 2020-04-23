Kiara Advani Shares Current 'mental State' In Another Throwback From 'wonder Years'; Watch

Good Newwz star Kiara Advani is utilising her time under lockdown by going through her old home videos and archives and updating her fans and followers on social media with them. Earlier on Thursday, the actor shared another episode of 'The Wonder Years' series on Instagram and floored netizens with her cuteness. She captioned the post, " “Mummy, I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going” My mental state right now🙃 but...nobody’s goin out! Home sweet home! 😇 ".

In yet another adorably cute throwback video shared by the actor, she can be seen wearing a ballerina dress and is dancing on some kathak steps. Her mother can also be heard telling her to dance like a ballerina, but little Kiara is doing what she loves. Kiara Advani wrote, “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead" and that made actor Arjun Kapoor respond that it's "a heady mix of mass and class" through his comments.

What's next for Kiara Advani?

The actor was seen last in the Netflix film Guilty along with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir. The story of the film revolved around a young woman from a small town who accuses the college heartthrob of sexual assault. The film was directed by Ruchi Narain and released on the OTT platform on March 6, 2020.

Kiara has an interesting lineup of films for the current year. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. However, the scheduled release of the films is likely to be affected by the current coronavirus crisis in India.

