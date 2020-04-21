Kiara Advani's Adorable 'Cinderella' Mug Obsession Steals Hearts; Watch

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is making the most of her time under lockdown imposed by the government by walking down memory lane and going through old home videos. Earlier on Tuesday, she shared a short adorably cute video from her childhood where she can be seen drinking water from a Cinderella cup. She captioned the post referring to her childhood as 'the wonder years' and wrote, "🍼🌈🍭🧸 doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani.. and my obsession with Cinderella 👧🏼".

The video stole hearts with the little actor's cuteness and the adorable way in which she answered questions. About a week ago, on Siblings Day, Kiara Advani had dedicated yet another throwback pic to her brother Mishaal as she shared the cutest pic from their childhood. She wrote, "Happy Sibling Day #mishaaladvani squishy for mishy forever❤️😘".

What's next for Kiara Advani?

The actor was seen last in the Netflix film Guilty along with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir. The story of the film revolved around a young woman from a small town who accuses the college heartthrob of sexual assault. The film was directed by Ruchi Narain and released on the OTT platform on March 6, 2020.

Kiara has an interesting lineup of films for the current year. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. However, the scheduled release of the films is likely to be affected by the current coronavirus crisis in India.

