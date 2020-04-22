Kiara Advani's Childhood Video Will Cheer You Up In These Tough Times; Watch

Kiara Advani seems to be making the most of her time during the lockdown. The actor has been treating fans with her adorable childhood videos where she can be seen trying to show off her naughty avatar. The avid social media user that she is, Kiara shared a quirky video where she can be seen entertaining her mother and the video is too cute to miss.

In the video, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a ballerina dress and is dancing on some kathak steps. Her mother can also be heard telling her to dance like a ballerina but little Kiara is doing what she loves. Along with the video, Kiara Advani also wrote, “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead. #thewonderyears.” Check out Kiara Advani’s adorable dance video here:

Apart from this video, Kiara Advani also shared a few more videos from her childhood. These videos are sure to cheer up fans and are too cute to miss. Check them out:

On the work front

Kiara Advani has her kitty full of films for the current year. She will next be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar. Post that she will also star in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. However, the release date of these films is likely to get affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

